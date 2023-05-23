Apple, Broadcom Announce Multibillion-Dollar Deal for Components Made in USA

In a major announcement today, Apple has revealed a significant long-term agreement worth billions of dollars with Broadcom for components made in the USA.

This collaboration will see Broadcom spearheading the development of state-of-the-art 5G radio frequency components, including FBAR filters, and cutting-edge wireless connectivity components.

The FBAR filters will be designed and manufactured in key American manufacturing and technology hubs, notably Fort Collins, Colorado, where Broadcom boasts a significant facility.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated, “We’re delighted to establish commitments that harness the ingenuity, creativity, and innovative spirit of American manufacturing.”

“Apple’s entire product line relies on technology engineered and produced here in the United States, and we will further deepen our investments in the US economy, driven by our unwavering belief in America’s future,” Cook said.

Apple already plays a pivotal role in supporting over 1,100 jobs at Broadcom’s Fort Collins FBAR filter manufacturing facility. The company sustains over 2.7 million jobs nationwide through direct employment, developer positions within the thriving iOS app economy.

Recognizing the transformative impact of 5G technology on the future of consumer electronics, Apple has allocated tens of billions of dollars for the advancement of this field within the U.S.

These investments are a part of Apple’s commitment made in 2021 to invest $430 billion in the US economy over a span of five years.