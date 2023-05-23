New LEGO PAC-MAN Arcade Set is the Throwback We Needed

The 43rd anniversary of the cultural phenomenon that is PAC-MAN was commemorated in grand style by the LEGO Group and Bandai Namco as they revealed their latest creation, the LEGO ICONS PAC-MAN Arcade set.

This detailed brick rendition of the 80s classic arcade game comes as a result of the collaboration between the two companies, and an unexpected discovery that the famous yellow colour of PAC-MAN was inspired by LEGO’s signature yellow.

PAC-MAN was first brought to life by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. in Japan on May 22, 1980, and it quickly became an international cultural symbol that touched various aspects of entertainment including games, TV shows, and music. Now, after four decades of its influence, the LEGO Group and Bandai Namco have partnered to bring this classic to a new generation in the form of LEGO bricks.

LEGO’s PAC-MAN Arcade set, a meticulous recreation of the original arcade game, invites builders to recreate some of the legendary ghost-chasing action of PAC-MAN. Additionally, large colourful brick versions of PAC-MAN, BLINKY, and CLYDE, which rotate on a base, can be built and displayed separately or on top of the cabinet. The set also includes a feature that lights up the coin-slot, and a hidden scene of a female minifigure enjoying PAC-MAN on an arcade within the cabinet.

“A cultural icon for the past 40 years, it was a delight to bring PAC-MAN to brick life,” LEGO Designer, Sven Franic, said. “Every detail was carefully considered and crafted, resulting in a one-of-a-kind LEGO creation that captures the magic of the original game while adding a playful new twist and a couple of Easter eggs – in true video game style.”

“Bandai Namco and the LEGO Group share a lot of common values, notably aiming at providing fun for all people through quality products. In addition to these values, since PAC-MAN yellow was actually inspired by the LEGO Group yellow, it made the connection even more natural,” added Aadil Tayouga, Director of Licensing and Business Strategy at Bandai Namco Europe, in a statement.

The set is for ages 18+ and measures 32cm high by 25cm wide and 17cm deep, has 2,650 pieces and includes three iconic PAC-MAN figures.

LEGO VIP members will have the opportunity to get the LEGO PAC-MAN Arcade set ahead of others from June 1, 2023, on the LEGO website and at LEGO Stores. The set will be made available to all consumers from June 4, 2023, at a retail price of $349.99 in Canada.