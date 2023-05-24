Apple Debuts iPhone Privacy Campaign with ‘The Waiting Room’ [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
6 seconds ago

Apple has launched a new campaign focused on how the iPhone protects user privacy with a YouTube video titled ‘The Waiting Room.’

Privacy on iPhone

The video highlights how the Health app on iPhone helps you control who sees your health data and who doesn’t. “Because when it comes to your health, privacy matters,” says Apple.

Starting with iOS 16, the built-in Health app allows you to manage, understand, and track your medications, invite loved ones to Health Sharing, and see your sleep stages.

According to Apple, all Health data stored in HealthKit “is encrypted on-device and is only accessible with your passcode, Touch ID or Face ID.”

Apple privacy whitepaper

Medical ID is still available when your device is locked to help first responders access your critical medical information from the Lock Screen in an emergency.

From your heart rate to your menstrual cycle, apps and devices for your health can give you insight into some of your most personal details. With the Health app, you’re in charge of what information you’d like to include, what not to, and who has access to it.

When you do want to securely share your health data from the Health app with your doctors, they’ll see the data you shared in a dashboard in the provider’s health records system.

Apple has also published a Health data privacy whitepaper on its website which can be accessed here.

Meanwhile, check out the new Apple video below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

YouTube video

