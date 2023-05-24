How to Watch Today’s PlayStation Showcase and What to Expect

Today, PlayStation is hosting its major PlayStation Showcase. This marks the first big event for PlayStation since 2021. All eyes are on PlayStation Studios and its partners to deliver some exciting announcements and reveals today.

Here’s how to watch the PlayStation Showcase and what to expect.

Upon announcing the event via a PlayStation Blog post, it was announced that the PlayStation Showcase “will run a bit over an hour.” Fans can also expect to not only see reveals and announcements for PlayStation 5. The company also confirms that a block of time will be dedicated to showcasing new titles for PSVR2.

With that in mind, there are a few games and announcements that are likely to be included in today’s event. Of course, PlayStation’s marquee game leading into the holiday season right now is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Last seen during the 2021 PlayStation Showcase, Insomniac Games’ title is slated for a 2023 release. Therefore gameplay and perhaps a firm release date can be expected today.

In 2021, Insomniac Game not only revealed Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 but did so back-to-back with Marvel’s Wolverine. The studio shows a lot of ambition in tackling two premiere titles. While Marvel’s Wolverine is likely to still be deep in its development, a new look wouldn’t be too shocking.

Naughty Dog revealed its multiplayer game for The Last of Us last year, celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the franchise. Following the success of the HBO series, it’s likely that studio head Neil Druckmann opts to roll out the red carpet for this new game.

There are also quite a few first-party studios that have long been quiet. Sucker Punch Productions has yet to reveal its next game following 2020’s Ghost of Tsushima. Projects from studios like Team Asobi, Bluepoint Games, Bend Studio, and Housemarque are all rather nebulous. It wouldn’t be out of the question for one or more to show off their upcoming title.

From third-party partners, Square Enix is likely to make a splash with Final Fantasy XVI. The publisher is also expected to release Final Fantasy VII Rebirth this winter so perhaps there’s time to show off a bit more of that game. Capcom may also follow up its release of Resident Evil 4 with more on the previously announced PSVR2 mode.

Today’s PlayStation Showcase begins at 1 PM PT/ 4PM ET. The live stream will be viewable on PlayStation’s YouTube and Twitch channels. 4K uploads of each trailer are expected to be uploaded on YouTube following the event.