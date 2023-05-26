ChatGPT iPhone App Now Available in Canada

OpenAI announced yesterday the expansion of its ChatGPT app for iPhone to over 30 new territories, including Canada. This marks an expansion of ChatGPT for iOS beyond the U.S. when it launched a week ago.

ChatGPT for iPhone syncs your conversations, supports voice input, and brings OpenAI’s latest GPT-4 model to your smartphone.

Besides Canada, the AI-based chat application is now available in Algeria, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Estonia, Ghana, India, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, and Lithuania.

The expansion announcement also included Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Morocco, Namibia, Nauru, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Qatar, Slovenia, Tunisia, and the United Arab Emirates.

While initially only available for iOS users, OpenAI said it plans to soon introduce the ChatGPT app for Android.

OpenAI has been regularly updating the ChatGPT iPhone app since its launch.

The latest update included significant improvements to Right-to-Left Language Support. This means responses in Right-to-Left languages will now render correctly, broadening the app’s accessibility to users worldwide. The update also introduced an enhancement to voice input, enabling users to customize the default language for voice input within the app’s settings.

In terms of data control, the update also added the ability to clear chat history. Users can now navigate to Data Controls within the settings to perform this action. Along the same line, the Disable History feature was also added. With this feature, chats initiated on a device with the chat history disabled won’t contribute to model improvement, won’t appear in the history on other devices, and will be stored for only 30 days. It’s worth noting that this setting doesn’t sync across devices.

An earlier update also provided enhanced voice input and the clear chat history feature, and the ability to disable history as well.

ChatGPT while useful for various tasks, is coming under major scrutiny in Canada, as AI-powered chatbots continue to emerge from tech giants.

Yesterday, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC), the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner for British Columbia, the Commission d’accès à l’information du Québec, and the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Alberta, launched a joint investigation into OpenAI’s ChatGPT, regarding its privacy and data collection.

Click here to download ChatGPT for iPhone in the App Store. It’s currently ranked as the top productivity app in the App Store.