ChatGPT for iPhone Download Released, Android Next

OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the popular AI-powered chatbot (among students!), is now available as an iOS app for U.S. customers. The move is in response to user feedback expressing a desire for a more mobile-friendly version of the service, says OpenAI.

The new ChatGPT app is free to download and use, and it syncs user history across devices for seamless interaction. A cool feature of the app is its integration of Whisper, an open-source speech-recognition system developed by OpenAI, which allows for voice input.

Subscribers to ChatGPT Plus will get exclusive access to the advanced capabilities of GPT-4, early access to new features, and faster response times, all within the iOS app.

The ChatGPT app offers a range of versatile features:

Instant answers: Users can obtain precise information without having to navigate through ads or multiple search results.

Tailored advice: The app can provide guidance on a variety of topics, from cooking and travel planning to crafting thoughtful messages.

Creative inspiration: Users can generate gift ideas, outline presentations, or even write the perfect poem.

Professional input: The app can enhance productivity by providing feedback on ideas, summarizing notes, and assisting with technical topics.

Learning opportunities: Users can learn new languages, delve into modern history, and more at their own pace.

The initial rollout of the ChatGPT iPhone app will be in the U.S., with plans to expand to additional countries in the coming weeks (hopefully Canada, right?). OpenAI says it is eager to gather user feedback to continuously improve the app’s features and safety measures.

As of writing, ChatGPT for iOS is not available in Canada yet, but we’ll let you know the moment it becomes available here.

As for Android users and their own ChatGPT app? OpenAI says the ChatGPT app will be coming to Android devices soon.

If you have a U.S. Apple ID, you can click here to download ChatGPT for iPhone in the App Store.