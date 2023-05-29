Toronto Games Week Kicks off June 1st, Spans 14 Events and 12 Venues

The city-wide Toronto Games Week celebration begins on June 1st. Running across seven days, the event is a collective of video game-related events and activations curated by local organizations, creators, and brands.

Toronto Games Week is encompassed by 14 total events. This includes the Night Parkcase, a free pop-up arcade held in Trinity Bellwoods Park. The arcade is set to feature queer games curated by Sagan Yee and Lee Wilkins. Over at the Toronto Public Library, preservationist Derek Quenneville and game curator Chris Young will host a discussion on ways to save older video games and preserve them.

A full schedule of Toronto Games Week can be found here. There are various events held each day from June 1st through to June 7th.

“Just as the city of Toronto is a diverse, rich ecosystem, the games scene in the city reflects this wealth of perspectives,” says Marie LeBlanc Flanagan of Game Arts International Network (GAIN) in a press release. “Toronto Games Week brings together a wide variety of local communities to independently organize events that showcase our diversity and unique perspectives on games.”

Toronto Games Week is being designed to allow enthusiasts, developers, creators, etc. to learn from each other in an inclusive space no matter their gender identity and expression, disability, sexual orientation, personal appearance, race, ethnicity, body size, age, nationality, or religion.

The event has a number of organizers and partners including Toronto Game Jam, Interactive Ontario, Buffer Festival, Vector Festival, DMG, Dirty Rectangles, Hand Eye Society, CONTINUE, and Funland Magazine. Additional input was given by representatives of the Ontario Arts Council, OCAD, TIFF, and the City of Toronto IDM Office.