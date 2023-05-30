Bell, Telus, Koodo Give 50GB Data to Help with Nova Scotia Fire Relief

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Major telcos continue to offer wildfire relief for affected customers in Nova Scotia.

Yesterday, Rogers and Fido said it would waive overages for customers in Nova Scotia.

On late Monday, Telus and Koodo announced it would also give 50GB of extra data to postpaid wireless customers affected by the wildfires.

Telus said it has committed to a $10,000 donation to help relief efforts on the ground, while it has opened up a free community crisis hotline through Telus Health 24/7, available to all Canadians.

On Tuesday, Bell Aliant announced it would give an extra 50GB of wireless data to eligible customers affected by wildfires from May 30 to June 19.

Most customer service impacts are due to commercial power outages, plus damage to fibre cables supporting cell sites. Bell says it has generators being put to use to help manage services, like Telus and other telcos.

Below are current evacuated areas with potential impacts to Internet, TV, and Home Phone, according to Bell:

  • Tantallon, Nova Scotia
  • Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia
  • Yankeetown, Nova Scotia
  • Glen Arbour, Nova Scotia
  • Lucasville, Nova Scotia
  • Clyde River, Nova Scotia
  • Port Clyde, Nova Scotia
  • Eel Bay, Nova Scotia
  • Port La Tour, Nova Scotia
  • Villagedale, Nova Scotia
  • Coffinscroft, Nova Scotia
  • Roseway, Nova Scotia
  • Round Bay, Nova Scotia
  • Ingomar, Nova Scotia
  • Port Saxon, Nova Scotia

These areas with have a wireless impact due to network congestion:

  • Tantallon and surrounding areas, Nova Scotia
  • Clyde River, Nova Scotia
  • Shelburne, Nova Scotia
  • Port Clyde, Nova Scotia
  • Eel Bay, Nova Scotia
  • Port La Tour, Nova Scotia
  • Villagedale, Nova Scotia
  • Coffinscroft, Nova Scotia
  • Roseway, Nova Scotia
  • Round Bay, Nova Scotia
  • Ingomar, Nova Scotia
  • Port Saxon, Nova Scotia

