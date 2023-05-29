Rogers and Fido Waive Overages for Nova Scotia Wildfire Relief

1 hour ago

Rogers has announced that they will waive long-distance, SMS, and data overage charges for postpaid Rogers and Fido wireless customers in Nova Scotia, to help with current wildfire relief efforts. This measure, which comes into effect immediately, will last until June 15.

“Our hearts go out to those impacted by devastating wildfires in Nova Scotia,” said Rogers on Monday afternoon.

The fires have disrupted service in several areas, including Upper Tantallon, Westwood Hills, Highland Park subdivisions, the Hammonds Plains area, and Shelburne. Due to the severity of the situation, Rogers could not provide a clear time frame for when the issues will be resolved.

Rogers said teams are on standby, ready to respond when needed and working non-stop to maintain network coverage and connectivity

The situation is being closely monitored by Rogers, with updates on network coverage and service interruptions being made available on their website. These updates are provided between 8 am and 12 am (ET), seven days a week.

Telus said on Monday it is “working closely with partners in Atlantic Canada who are affected by wildfires. Our Service Status site will provide you with up to date info on any outages that may be impacting your area. Please stay safe!”. The company did not mention overages being waived.

Bell has not provided any updates so far about Nova Scotia and overages.

