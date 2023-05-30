Google Pixel 6a Price Drops to $379; Pixel 7 is $100 Off

Back when Google announced its Pixel 7a earlier this month, the price of its predecessor, the Pixel 6a, saw a price drop to $479.

But now the Pixel 6a has received yet another price drop at $100 off, down to $379, which is a great deal for an unlocked Pixel smartphone from Google. Your kids, parents or grandparents might want this phone at this price.

Google’s online store is showing “out of stock”, with a waiting list available. However, dealers such as Best Buy have the Pixel 6a in stock, priced at $379.99 for an outright device that’s not tied to a carrier contract or anything.

The Pixel 6a has a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display and 128GB of storage, powered by Google’s Tensor chip. It’s a decent phone for someone looking for a Pixel smartphone that’s just over a year old.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 is also on sale again, down $100 to $599 on Amazon.ca.

It’s likely a matter of time before we see the Pixel 7a go on sale, so stay tuned for later on in the year as deals will likely come once again.