Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed Revealed, Available Now for $279

Razer is announcing its new Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed gaming earbuds. This pair of buds has been developed for cross-platform support across PC, consoles, smartphones, and handhelds.

Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed is the iterative upgrade from the Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed buds which was released in January of this year. The company is ensuring that the new audio device supports a nearly lag-free experience with low latency. On top of that, Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed features THX Certified audio quality, active noise cancellation (ANC), and other features.

Compatibility runs across the board. Whether it’s PC, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, or smartphones, Razer is supporting them all. Basically, for any device with Bluetooth and USB-A and USB-C connectivity, the Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed will be available to use.

The earbuds connect via the Razer HyperSpeed 2.4 GHz USB-C dongle. Delivering a low latency experience, players can feel more immersed in their favourite games whether at home or on the go. It also supports scalable and adjustable levels of hybrid ANC to be tailored to the player’s needs.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Razer product without Chroma RGB features. The Razer logo is featured on each bud. Players can tune the colour to their liking.

The battery time of the Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed ranges depending on how they are used. For instance, with lights and ANC off, the buds provide 6.5 hours of use. However, that total time is cut in half, down to three hours when lights and ANC are active. Razer confirms that the Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed offers quick charging solutions via Qi-compatible wireless chargers. The fast charging case included provides up to an additional 24 hours of battery life.

The Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed earbuds are available in Canada for $279.99.