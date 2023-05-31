Facebook and Instagram Paid Verification Launches in Canada

Meta is launching a trial of its new subscription service, Meta Verified, in Canada. This package is tailored towards helping creators, particularly those on Instagram and Facebook, to more easily establish their online presence and foster their communities. The service will be available in both English and French.

The Meta Verified package is a bundle that includes account verification authenticated by a government ID, pre-emptive account protection against impersonation, and access to customer support. The primary objective is to aid creators in cultivating their online communities more swiftly and securely.

The introduction of Meta Verified has been motivated by popular demand from creators for wider access to verification and account support. This package aims to democratize these features via a paid service.

Subscribers to Meta Verified will benefit from a range of features including:

A verified badge that authenticates the user’s account with a government ID.

Enhanced protection against impersonation threats through proactive account monitoring.

Access to live support for common account issues.

Exclusive features to enable users to express themselves creatively.

Canadian customers can subscribe to Meta Verified directly from Instagram or Facebook. The subscription costs $15.99 CAD per month when purchased on the web and $19.99 CAD per month on iOS and Android. It’s more one expensive with Apple and Google due to the fees associated for in-app purchases on developers.

Accounts on Instagram and Facebook that have been verified prior to the introduction of Meta Verified will not be affected by the new service. Meta’s long-term goal is to develop a subscription service that provides value to all paid subscribers, including creators and businesses, while expanding access to verification and ensuring account authenticity.

Paid verification was launched in the U.S. back in March, but it’s now available in Canada. It follows in the footsteps of Twitter debuting paid blue checkmarks, offering yet another income stream.

Meta Verified leverages a series of checks to ensure user safety and authenticity before, during, and after the application process. Eligibility criteria include a minimum level of account activity and the submission of a government ID matching the Facebook or Instagram account profile name and photo. The service will also include continuous monitoring for account impersonation.

While the service is currently unavailable to businesses, Meta says it plans to evolve the offering soon.