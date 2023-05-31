How to Watch Apple’s WWDC23 Keynote Live [VIDEO]

Gary Ng
48 mins ago

wwdc keynote

We are less than a week away from Apple’s WWDC23 keynote, and the company is expected to unwrap its highly-anticipated mixed-reality headset for the first time, alongside new Mac hardware and previews of its latest software.

How to watch Apple’s WWDC keynote? It seems to be getting easier and easier every year, compared to a decade ago.

The WWDC23 keynote kicks off on June 5 at 10am PDT/1pm EDT, streamed live on Apple.com or on the Apple TV app, plus YouTube.

Yesterday, Apple made the WWDC 2023 YouTube placeholder go live, offering customers the option to also get notified before the keynote kicks off. Check it out below:

YouTube video

Apple’s #WWDC23 hashflag also went live on Twitter yesterday. Also, if you see Apple’s sponsored tweet on Twitter, tapping the heart will also trigger a reminder to be set for the keynote. Apple also shares a curated Apple Music playlist for you to check out while you’re waiting.

What are you looking forward to at WWDC? Will Apple ‘wow’ us again for the first time in years? We’ll of course be covering all announcements that day, stay tuned.

