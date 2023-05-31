Apple to Reveal ‘Several’ New Macs and AR/VR Headset in ‘Longest Ever’ WWDC Keynote: Gurman

Apple is expected to have “three major focus areas” during its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) keynote next week. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple is likely to reveal “several” new Macs, highlight the AR/VR headset, and of course, discuss new software.

In a tweet, Gurman claims that this coming WWDC keynote, being held on June 5th at 10am PT/1pm ET, will be “one of Apple’s longest ever.” Gurman continues to state that the kickoff to WWDC could “easily exceed two hours.”

I’m expecting three major focus areas next week: 1) several new Macs, 2) the mixed-reality headset, 3) the new OSs. With all of the new hardware and software, I expect the keynote to be one of Apple’s longest ever and easily exceed two hours. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 31, 2023

As far as what the several new Macs could be, earlier this year, it was also reported that a successor to the M1 iMac may be revealed this year. Gurman himself corroborated these reports, stating that at the time it was at “an advanced stage of development.” This new iMac may be ready for its big splash.

Recent rumours suggest that a 15-inch MacBook Air is in development. It’s been suggested that the MacBook Air could be powered by an unannounced M3 chip. From a design perspective, it’s believed to have the same design as the current M2 model. In addition, there have been rumours that an M3-powered 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are in development. However, M3 devices aren’t expected to launch until later this year.

Apple’s long-rumoured AR/VR headset is expected to be shown. Aside from Gurman’s latest comments, supposed specs of the mixed reality headset have surfaced thanks to analyst Ross Young. It’s said that the headset will offer a brightness level of over 5000 nits and a pixel density of 4000 pixels per inch. The headset will reportedly be able to support HDR content. With 4K micro OLED displays with an 8K total resolution, eye tracking, hand tracking, and more, a price tag of around $3,000 USD (roughly $4,094 CAD) is expected.

Of course, Gurman’s comments regarding the new OS are of no surprise. Apple historically unveils new software supporting its devices. It’s believed that iOS 17 will be shown as well as the new iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and likely the OS supporting the new headset.