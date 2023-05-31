Google Pixel Watch 2 Specs Include Big Upgrades, Says Report

According to an exclusive report from 9to5Google, Google is set to make a splash this fall with the announcement of the Pixel Watch 2, alongside the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. Insider sources have revealed key specifications of the Pixel Watch 2, boasting substantial improvements to the processor, battery, and health sensor technologies.

Unlike its predecessor, the Pixel Watch 2 will be energized by the latest “W5” generation Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. Although the extent of customization is still unclear, the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset, used for the first time in a Wear OS watch, TicWatch Pro 5, has also been adopted by the Pixel Watch 2.

The Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 is a 4nm System-on-Chip (SoC) comprising four A53 cores operating at 1.7GHz with dual Adreno 702 GPUs (1GHz), a significant upgrade from the Exynos 9110 used in the original Pixel Watch.

This shift from Samsung’s Exynos chipset in its second-generation wearable is a substantial and surprising development. It was initially thought that Google might opt for the 5nm W920 used in the Galaxy Watch 4 and 5, or perhaps the rumoured W980, slated for the Galaxy Watch 6.

Google’s decision to upgrade to the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 promises a significant boost to the battery life of the Pixel Watch 2. Despite the battery size remaining similar to the original Pixel Watch, users can expect more than a day of use with the always-on display (AOD) enabled, an improvement from the previous model’s 24-hour lifespan with AOD turned off. This development could potentially allow users to go two days without needing to recharge their Pixel Watch 2, an appealing feature for those on the move.

The inclusion of health sensors, similar to those found in the Fitbit Sense 2, is another key feature of the Pixel Watch 2. These include a continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) sensor for stress management and tracking throughout the day, as well as a skin temperature sensor. While the actual temperature data is not available, the sensor will measure nightly skin temperature variations.

The Pixel Watch 2, set to debut with Wear OS 4, is set to be one of the first devices launched with Google’s new operating system. This is in line with Google’s hint at “several updates and optimizations” for the Wear OS 4, which should ensure that apps run smoothly and efficiently.

The Pixel Watch 2 is expected to be announced later this year, alongside the Pixel 8. Last October, Google unveiled the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch at an October event. This year, new additions will likely appear in a similar fall event.