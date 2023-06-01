Apple Plans to Relocate Some Apple Stores in Canada

Apple Inc. has disclosed ambitious plans for a massive retail expansion that includes both renovating existing stores and opening new ones across the globe, reports sources speaking to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Over the next four years, the tech giant aims to add approximately 50 new, relocated, or remodelled stores, with an eye on bolstering its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, and North America. This includes two stores in Canada as well.

This move represents an effort to breathe new life into Apple’s 22-year-old retail operation, which has faced recent challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic and labour unrest. The tech behemoth’s retail plans span from emerging markets like India to more mature markets such as the US and Europe.

In Canada, the Square One Apple Store in Mississauga is slated to be relocated by November 2023. For the Apple Store Sainte-Catherine in Montreal, a proposal seeks to move it by February 2025.

Among the most notable proposed stores are three new locations in India, the company’s first venture in Malaysia, an upgrade to its historic store in the Opera shopping district of Paris, and a new outpost in Miami, USA. Additionally, a flagship store is earmarked for the Jing’an Temple Plaza in Shanghai.

As part of the global expansion, 15 new stores across the Asia-Pacific region are under consideration, as are five locations in Europe and the Middle East, and four additional outlets in the US and Canada. These locations would supplement a proposed six revamped or relocated stores in Asia, nine in Europe, and 13 in North America.

While these locations and timings remain internal projections, Apple has already locked in several store leases with landowners. Apple, which already operates more than 520 stores in 26 countries, sees these brick-and-mortar locations as critical for providing customers with a tangible experience of its products, technical support, and educational opportunities.

In Asia, Apple’s major focus is China and India, with 21 new or renovated sites planned through 2027. In Europe, the company plans to open new locations in London and Madrid, and relocate its store in Milton Keynes, UK. In the US, the emphasis is on refurbishing existing stores, with new outlets proposed in Miami, FL, and Detroit, MI. However, all proposed locations are subject to change, notes Gurman.