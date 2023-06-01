Setapp’s New Family Plan Lets You Share Your Subscription

Usman Qureshi
9 seconds ago

Setapp, the software subscription service offering access to over 240 apps for Mac and iOS, has just introduced an all-new Family Plan.

Setapp Family Plan

Created by MacPaw, the renowned team behind the widely-used Mac cleaner CleanMyMac X, Setapp aims to provide users with a diverse range of powerful apps.

Priced at $19.99 per month or $215.88 per year, the new Setapp Family Plan is now available for both existing and new subscribers. The option enables families to streamline their workflows on Mac and iOS devices through a single subscription.

The Setapp Family Plan grants individuals the freedom to explore a world of apps, tailored to their unique interests and requirements. Whether it’s photo editing or coding and development tools, Setapp’s extensive library ensures there is something for everyone.

No longer will users need to compromise or switch accounts, as separate accounts allow each family member to enjoy their favorite apps uninterrupted.

With the Setapp Family Plan, users gain access to over 240 Mac, iPhone, iPad, and web apps, all under one subscription starting at $19.99 per month.

The Family Plan accommodates up to four individuals, be it family members, friends, teammates, or even beloved pets (although a paw-friendly app version is still in development).

Here’s what the plan has to offer:

  • Up to four family members
  • Access to 1 Mac and 1 iOS device for each member
  • Separate account for each member
  • Members can’t see what apps others use
  • New users get 30 days free

Setapp account family plan

To join Setapp Family and invite your nearest and dearest, follow these steps:

  1. Head over to the Setapp website to get started.
  2. If you’re new to Setapp, choose the Family plan during or after your trial.
  3. If you’re an existing Setapp subscriber, change your plan in the Setapp account:
    Go to Subscription > Manage subscription > Change plan > Family plan.
  4. Once you’ve signed up for the Setapp Family plan, you’ll see the “Manage Family” page in your Setapp account and have the option to invite your family members, friends, or teammates to join.

Each invited person must create their own Setapp account with login credentials. To learn more, visit the Setapp website.

Other articles in the category: News

You Can Now Send to Kindle from Microsoft Word

Microsoft Word users with a Microsoft 365 subscription now have the capability to directly transmit documents to their Amazon Kindle devices. According to Amazon in an email to customers on Thursday obtained by iPhone in Canada, this feature allows for an easy transfer of documents from the desktop Microsoft Word application for reading on your...
Gary Ng
55 mins ago

Apple Friday Night Baseball Schedule: July 2023

Apple has released its Major League Baseball (MLB) schedule for ‘Friday Night Baseball’ on Apple TV+ for July 2023. “‘Friday Night Baseball’ on Apple TV+ continues to bring fans closer to the game they love each week,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, in a statement on Thursday. “We’re looking forward to...
Gary Ng
2 hours ago

Quest 2 and Quest Pro Price Drops Coming, Plus Software Upgrades

After teasing the Meta Quest 3 mixed-reality headset this morning, there are also some changes coming to the Quest 2 and Quest Pro as well. From June 4 onwards, Meta says it is dropping the price of the Quest 2: the 128GB model will now be priced at $419.99 CAD, while the 256GB version will...
Gary Ng
3 hours ago