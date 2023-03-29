CleanMyMac X Now Lets Users Monitor Connected Devices

MacPaw has just released a new update to its CleanMyMac X app, which allows users to monitor and manage devices connected to their Macs via Bluetooth, WiFi, or USB.

Called ‘Connected Devices,’ the new monitor further enhances CleanMyMac’s recently upgraded Menu app, making it even easier to monitor the health of Macs from a single location.

“With the newest addition, CleanMyMac X now offers a comprehensive solution for managing all of your devices in one place,” said Product Manager Oleksii Myronenko.

Below are some of the key new features of CleanMyMac X:

The Connected Devices Monitor feature in CleanMyMac X now offers enhanced support for external drives, including flash drives and SD cards.

Users can view available disk space on their external drives and easily remove hidden junk files.

With the new monitor, users can safely eject all of their external drives with a single click, preventing possible data loss.

It also allows users to keep track of the battery percentage of Bluetooth devices connected to their Mac, such as a mouse, keyboard, or headphones.

The new Monitor also provides users with detailed information on the battery percentage and available disk space of their iPhones and iPads.

Best of all, users can check the status of their iPhones and iPads without having to physically connect them to their Macs via cables. They simply need to be on the same WiFi network as their Mac.

The Connected Devices Monitor is a part of CleanMyMac’s Menu app and is now available for free to all Mac users.

You can download the newest version of CleanMyMac X here.