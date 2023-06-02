Meta Enforces Three-Day Office Attendance for Employees

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, will soon require its employees assigned to an office to return for three days a week as part of a shift to a hybrid work model, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The new policy, which will take effect starting September 5, will not apply to employees who currently have remote positions. The three-day requirement will only be applicable to those who already work in an office for some days.

According to an internal memo shared with employees, Meta workers currently spend an average of about 2.2 days per week in the office. Approximately 75% of the company’s workforce is currently in-office.

The memo stated that Meta has always aimed for a flexible and hard-working culture. As they design for the future, they will continue to carefully manage work, time, and relationships.

Back in March, Meta announced plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 10,000 jobs over several months to improve efficiency in a challenging economic environment.

Divisions including Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and Reality Labs were affected by the layoffs, which were expected to be completed by May.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg referred to this period as the “year of efficiency” and mentioned the cancellation of some projects and a reduction in hiring rates.

Other tech companies such as Google, Apple, and Microsoft have also informed their employees that it is time to return to the office permanently or at least for a portion of the week.

Many workers across various industries have expressed reluctance to give up the flexibility they have enjoyed in recent years.

During a 2022 survey conducted by the ADP Research Institute, two-thirds of the workforce stated that they would seek new employment if required to return to the office full-time.