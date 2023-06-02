Microsoft Teams Free Version Gets New Features

Microsoft has today announced a handful of updates for the free version of Microsoft Teams, including the ability to initiate calls directly from within the GroupMe app.

The latest updates allow collaboration with communities on Windows 11 devices, in addition to iOS and Android.

Community owners on Windows 11 can create communities, invite members, host events, moderate content, and stay informed about important activities. Support for communities on Windows 10, macOS, and web will be available soon as well.

Moreover, Microsoft Designer (Preview) is now also supported in Teams on Windows 11. Using generative AI technology, Designer enables users to effortlessly create unique and personalized designs.

Simply describe your vision or upload an image to create amazing visuals. Announcements in communities can now be enhanced with custom banners designed using Designer.

The update also brings new camera functionality, enabling community members to record videos using their mobile devices. The feature includes updated filters and markup tools.

Additionally, on iOS, community owners can use the mobile camera to scan and invite multiple emails or phone numbers from online documents, directories, or lists.

Last but not the least, GroupMe, the Microsoft service popular among student and university groups, has also received a significant update. Users can now create Microsoft Teams calls from within the GroupMe app.

Simply start a group call from inside any of your group chats to join a video call powered by Microsoft Teams without leaving the GroupMe app.

You can try out the new Microsoft Teams features starting today.