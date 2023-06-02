Paramount and Snapchat Launch CarML Lens for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

Paramount Pictures and Snapchat are partnering to bring a first-of-its-kind lens to the social media app. Ahead of the theatrical debut of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, fans can use the new Snap AR lens to transform any car into a transformer.

The new AR Lens is available now in Canada and worldwide. It can be used on both iOS and Android devices. Users can find the Lens here or via the Lens Carousel under ‘Transform Your Car AR Lens’.

#image_title

Paramount Pictures is the first brand to use Snapchat’s CarML technology. This tech utilizes Snap AR and machine learning to apply effects to physical cars. The effect turns those vehicles into transformers right on the screen. The vehicle stands up and greets the users.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts releases in theatres on June 9th. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the introduction of characters like Optimus Primal, Cheetor, and Rhinox. These beloved characters debuted in the 90s show Beast Wars (or Beasties: Transformers in Canada). The film stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback.

