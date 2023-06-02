Samsung Canada Launches ‘This is My Epic’ Photo Contest, Hosting Nationwide Workshops

Samsung Canada is hosting its month-long ‘This is My Epic’ photography contest. From now until June 30th, Canadians are encouraged to snap their best photos on a Samsung Galaxy smartphone and share them for a chance to win.

The This is My Epic contest offers Canadians a chance to win $1,000 in cash alongside a Samsung Galaxy Prize Pack. Samsung announces the prizes include a Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

“At Samsung, we’re always looking to push the boundaries of Galaxy innovation by setting new standards for what your smartphone can do,” said Raj Doshi, Head of Mobile Business at Samsung Electronics Canada. “Through the ‘This is My Epic’ contest and workshops, we hope to inspire Canadians to explore the creative experiences available through their mobile devices and capture their most epic photography yet.”

To help Canadians brush up on their photography skills, Samsung Canada is hosting a series of workshops across the country. Workshops are being held in Toronto, Montreal and Burnaby. Each is being led by renowned photographers Shahbaz Sheikh, Eric Branover and Karin Keller,

This is My Epic’ workshops will be held in Samsung Experience Store locations including:

CF Toronto Eaton Centre on June 3rd

Montreal Eaton Centre on June 10th

Metropolis at Metrotown on June 17th

To sign up for a workshop, you can visit the Samsung Canada website here.