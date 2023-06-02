Sonos Father’s Day Sale: Up to $220 in Savings

Sonos is read to honour all fathers and graduates this year by offering significant discounts on a variety of its products. You can save up to $100 on select portable speakers and up to $220 on select home theatre equipment from June 2nd to June 18th, both on sonos.com and with select retail partners.

Sonos products make for the perfect gifts, letting the recipients enjoy more playtime, enhanced sound clarity, and an overall superior audio experience with speakers that are expertly calibrated and perfectly balanced.

For those constantly on the move, Sonos’ ultra-portable Roam / Roam SL speaker makes a perfect companion, while the weather-resistant Move is just right for outdoor gatherings like backyard BBQs. For home theatre aficionados, Sonos offers the captivating Sub, Arc, or One SL, ensuring an immersive experience. The sleek and compact Beam or Ray is an excellent choice for those planning to step up their sound system.

Check out the full list of Sonos sales prices and savings below:

The newest Era 100 and Era 300 speakers are not part of this sale, but expect them to be included in future. This is a good time to pick up an Arc soundbar as it works excellently with an Apple TV 4K for Dolby Atmos audio.