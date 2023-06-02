Sonos Father’s Day Sale: Up to $220 in Savings

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

Sonos father s day sale

Sonos is read to honour all fathers and graduates this year by offering significant discounts on a variety of its products. You can save up to $100 on select portable speakers and up to $220 on select home theatre equipment from June 2nd to June 18th, both on sonos.com and with select retail partners.

Sonos products make for the perfect gifts, letting the recipients enjoy more playtime, enhanced sound clarity, and an overall superior audio experience with speakers that are expertly calibrated and perfectly balanced.

For those constantly on the move, Sonos’ ultra-portable Roam / Roam SL speaker makes a perfect companion, while the weather-resistant Move is just right for outdoor gatherings like backyard BBQs. For home theatre aficionados, Sonos offers the captivating Sub, Arc, or One SL, ensuring an immersive experience. The sleek and compact Beam or Ray is an excellent choice for those planning to step up their sound system.

Check out the full list of Sonos sales prices and savings below:

The newest Era 100 and Era 300 speakers are not part of this sale, but expect them to be included in future. This is a good time to pick up an Arc soundbar as it works excellently with an Apple TV 4K for Dolby Atmos audio.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Apple’s AirPods 3 on Sale Ahead of Father’s Day

Apple’s AirPods 3 earbuds just went on sale on Amazon.ca, ahead of Father’s Day coming up later in June. AirPods 3 with MagSafe Charging Case are $22 off at $217.99, saving you 9% off the regular price of $239. We may see further discounts as we get closer to Father’s Day but with Prime shipping...
IIC Deals
16 hours ago
planhub

Here are Cellphone Plan Changes: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from May 31

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Bell Noticeable price changes: TCL and Sonim Cell Phone...
IIC Deals
2 days ago