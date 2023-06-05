Apple Starts Selling Ted Lasso Merchandise

Apple has started selling Ted Lasso merchandise, but it’s not available online and so far only at its Apple Park visitor center store.

Ted Lasso is the Apple TV+ original hit series and the merchandise is from AFC Richmond, the football team that stars in the award-winning show.

The merchandise was rumoured to be sold online but according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, it’s only at the Apple Park visitor store as of Sunday. “But other retail stores have been told to destroy promotional material for the merchandise launch,” said Gurman.

Back in May, Gurman said Apple would start selling Ted Lasso merchandise online in June, but that hasn’t happened yet.

So far, you can also buy Ted Lasso merchandise from Nike’s online store in the U.S., such as this same AFC Richmond jersey to the tune of $105 USD.

The debut of the Ted Lasso merchandise at the Apple Park visitor centre coincides with today’s launch of WWDC, as hoards of media have descended upon Apple headquarters to watch a stream of the highly-anticipated keynote (and rumoured mixed-reality headset debut).

Season three of Ted Lasso is currently available on Apple TV+.