Apple TV+ Announces Holiday Special with Ted Lasso Star Hannah Waddingham

Apple TV+ has just announced “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas,” a new, musical holiday special starring Emmy Award-winning “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham.

Produced by Done + Dusted, the same team behind Apple’s hit “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special,” this marks the first holiday special for Waddingham.

This year’s musical holiday special will feature dazzling performances and musical numbers from Waddingham as well as special surprise guests.

The special will be recorded live in front of an audience at the London Coliseum, with audiences around the world joining Waddingham on Apple TV+.

It will be directed by BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton, and executive produced by Waddingham, Katy Mullan, Moira Ross, Raj Kapoor, and Nick Todisco.

“Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas” marks the latest collaboration for Apple TV+ and Done + Dusted’s Katy Mullan, which includes “My Kind of Country,” the groundbreaking global search for unconventional and extraordinary country music talent that marks Apple’s first competition series. Apple TV+ also previously collaborated with director Hamish Hamilton and Done + Dusted on its first holiday special.

