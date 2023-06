Apple unveiled its mixed-reality headset called Apple Vision Pro today, a “revolutionary product” according to Tim Cook.

As for pricing of Vision Pro? It starts at $3,499 USD, or about $4,702 Canadian. That’s pretty expensive. Apple said the cost of a television set, audio, cameras and more would cost more than Vision Pro.

Vision Pro will launch first in the U.S. and expand to more countries next year, which hopefully will include Canada.

The headset is powered by an M2 chip and a new R1 chip and runs visionOS. The device will be available “early next year” in the U.S., so that means 2024.

…developing, more to follow