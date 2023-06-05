FaceTime is Coming to Apple TV, Here’s How it Works

Gary Ng
4 seconds ago

facetime apple tv

Apple has announced you’ll soon be able to use FaceTime on your Apple TV, thanks to Continuity Camera that will leverage your iPhone and iPad, as announced at WWDC.

A new FaceTime app for Apple TV will leverage centre stage to keep you centred during video calls. During calls, when you make hand gestures such as a heart, they will appear on screen. You’ll also be able to use SharePlay with FaceTime on Apple TV, so you can all watch a TV show together while on camera.

Essentially, you’ll start a FaceTime call as normal on iPhone and iPad but you’ll be able to transfer it to Apple TV and your TV.

…developing, refresh for updates

Other articles in the category: News

Here are New iOS 17 Features Coming to iPhone

Apple has announced new features coming to iOS 17 at WWDC. Here are some of the new features: Siri can now be called by just saying Siri There’s now Find My Item Sharing Pets albums in Photos Contact Posters when you call or receive calls Offline maps NameDrop Swipe to reply in Messages Leave a...
Gary Ng
34 mins ago

Apple Unveils 15-inch MacBook Air with M2

Apple has unveiled a new 15-inch MacBook Air at its WWDC keynote. The new 15-inch MacBook Air is 11.5mm thin and is the “thinnest 15-inch laptop” says Apple. It has a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 5mm borders. Apple says it only weighs 3 pounds and features MagSafe, along with two Thunderbolt ports and a...
Gary Ng
1 hour ago