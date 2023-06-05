FaceTime is Coming to Apple TV, Here’s How it Works

Apple has announced you’ll soon be able to use FaceTime on your Apple TV, thanks to Continuity Camera that will leverage your iPhone and iPad, as announced at WWDC.

A new FaceTime app for Apple TV will leverage centre stage to keep you centred during video calls. During calls, when you make hand gestures such as a heart, they will appear on screen. You’ll also be able to use SharePlay with FaceTime on Apple TV, so you can all watch a TV show together while on camera.

Essentially, you’ll start a FaceTime call as normal on iPhone and iPad but you’ll be able to transfer it to Apple TV and your TV.

