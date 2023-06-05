iOS 17 Beta Download for iPhone and More Released for Devs

Apple announced today at WWDC the new iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 betas would be made available today, alongside other beta versions of its software.

Shortly after the WWDC23 keynote ended, Apple released beta software for developers to download and test. Here’s what’s available for download right now:

Xcode 15 beta (15A5160n)

iOS 17 beta (21A5248v)

iPadOS 17 beta (21A5248v)

macOS 14 beta (23A5257q)

watchOS 10 beta (21R5275t)

tvOS 17 beta (21J5273q)

macOS 13.4 (22F66 | 22F2073)

Public beta versions (that are free) will be made available in July. The final releases of this beta software will take place once again this fall.