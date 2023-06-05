Best New tvOS 17 Features to Try on Apple TV

Apple has announced some great new features coming to Apple TV with the upcoming tvOS 17 update, which aim to make the viewing experience more interactive.

With tvOS 17 releasing this fall, Apple TV 4K users will be able to access FaceTime on their TV screens, allowing for engaging conversations with friends and family members like never before.

Additionally, an all-new Control Center and other enhancements will provide a personalized experience, seamlessly integrated with iPhone.

Bob Borchers, Apple’s VP of Worldwide Product Marketing, expressed excitement about the transformative power of tvOS 17, stating that “it allows Apple TV 4K users to easily connect with others from the comfort of their living rooms.”

FaceTime on Apple TV 4K

One of the highlights of tvOS 17 is the integration of FaceTime on Apple TV 4K. Users can initiate calls directly from the Apple TV or start calls on their iPhone or iPad and seamlessly hand them off to the TV.

By utilizing Continuity Camera support, FaceTime on Apple TV wirelessly connects to the user’s iPhone or iPad, utilizing their camera and microphone to bring participants together on the big screen.

Center Stage

Center Stage ensures participants remain perfectly framed on the screen, even as they move around. Additionally, new gesture-based reactions allow callers to generate onscreen effects, adding a touch of fun to conversations.

Split View

Another notable addition is Split View, which enables users to watch shows or movies with loved ones during a SharePlay session while still seeing everyone on the FaceTime call.

Apple Music Sing

Another exciting feature coming to Apple TV 4K is Apple Music Sing, which allows users to sing along to their favorite tracks while seeing themselves onscreen and adding entertaining filters, all made possible through Continuity Camera integration.

New Control Center on Apple TV

The new Control Center on Apple TV makes it easier than ever for users to access key settings and information throughout the entire Apple TV experience.

Control Center now displays system status, including the time and active profile, and expands with other helpful details based on a user’s activity.

Siri Remote Finder

tvOS 17 also brings the ability to locate the Siri Remote. Users can launch the Apple TV remote inside Control Center on iPhone to find their Siri Remote (2nd generation or later).

As users get closer to the remote, an onscreen circle grows in size to guide their movement.

In addition, when using the remote on iPhone to wake up and control Apple TV, users will be automatically switched to their profile, ensuring they have access to their recently watched shows and personalized recommendations.

New Apple TV Screen Savers

Screen saver enhancements provide a more beautiful and even more customized experience on Apple TV, as users can now enjoy curated Memories from their personal library, shared library, or both on the big screen.

The widely popular aerial screen savers will feature a collection of stunning new locations, including Arizona’s Monument Valley and California’s coastal redwoods.

Additional features coming with tvOS 17 include:

Enhance Dialogue , which lets users more clearly hear what is being said over the effects, action, and music

, which lets users more clearly hear what is being said over the effects, action, and music Dolby Vision 8.1 support , which offers Apple TV 4K users a more cinematic visual experience with dynamic metadata over a broader range of movies and TV shows.

, which offers Apple TV 4K users a more cinematic visual experience with dynamic metadata over a broader range of movies and TV shows. Apple Fitness+ enhancements , including Custom Plans, a new way for Fitness+ users to receive a custom workout or meditation schedule based on day, duration, workout type, and more.

, including Custom Plans, a new way for Fitness+ users to receive a custom workout or meditation schedule based on day, duration, workout type, and more. Third-party VPN support, which enables developers to create VPN apps for Apple TV.

The tvOS developer beta is available for Apple Developer Program members starting today, and a public beta program will be available to Apple TV users next month at beta.apple.com.