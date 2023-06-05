Here are New Features for AirPods, AirPlay, tvOS 17

Gary Ng
3 seconds ago

new airpods and airplay features

Apple just announced new features coming to audio and home, specifically AirPods, SharePlay and tvOS 17 at WWDC.

Here’s a brief overview of what’s coming:

  • AirPlay in hotels; so you can stream your shows right on TVs
  • Siri (instead of Hey Siri)
  • Screen saver with memories in tvOS 17
  • Adaptive Audio for AirPods
  • Faster AirPods Automatic Switching between your Apple devices
  • Continuity Camera on tvOS for FaceTimes
  • Locate Siri Remote (yes!)
  • Press to mute for AirPods
  • Smart AirPlay suggestions based on your location and time of day
  • SharePlay in the car when an iPhone is connected to CarPlay, so you can share music
  • Redesigned Control Center on Apple TV
  • FaceTime on Apple TV
  • Siri support for AirPlay on HomePod

…developing, more to follow

