Here are New Features for AirPods, AirPlay, tvOS 17

Apple has announced you’ll soon be able to use FaceTime on your Apple TV, thanks to Continuity Camera that will leverage your iPhone and iPad, as announced at WWDC. A new FaceTime app for Apple TV will leverage centre stage to keep you centred during video calls. During calls, when you make hand gestures such...
Apple has announced new features coming to iOS 17 at WWDC. Here are some of the new features: Siri can now be called by just saying Siri There’s now Find My Item Sharing Pets albums in Photos Contact Posters when you call or receive calls Offline maps NameDrop Swipe to reply in Messages Leave a...