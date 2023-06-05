watchOS 10 System Requirements: Can your Apple Watch Update?

Apple today unveiled watchOS 10, introducing a refreshed design, convenient widgets with Smart Stack (WIDGETS ARE BACK!), new watch faces, and enhanced features for cyclists and hikers. It also includes new tools in the Mindfulness app to bolster mental health support.

The developer beta is available now, with a free software update expected this fall.

Kevin Lynch, Apple’s VP of Technology, praised watchOS 10 for its fresh design, new features, and important health tools. The redesigned apps offer quick access to necessary information, improved navigation, and use a new visual language to optimize the Apple Watch display. The Smart Stack provides easy access to relevant, timely information.

Also, watchOS 10 allows apps to use more of the Apple Watch display for glanceable information. It also introduces a Smart Stack with context-adapting widgets that can be accessed with a simple turn of the Digital Crown. Apps will reshuffle according to user context, enabling a balance of aesthetics and functionality on the watch face.

What about the requirements to install watchOS 10? You’ll need one of the following models to update:

No Apple Watch models were dropped for watchOS 10. Last year with watchOS 9, Apple Watch Series 3 got dropped from the update.