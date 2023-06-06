Apple Vision Pro ‘Great Value’ Despite $3,499 Price Tag: Tim Cook [VIDEO]

John Quintet
55 seconds ago

tim cook abc interview

In a candid interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Apple CEO Tim Cook addressed the future of technology, the Apple high-yield savings account, artificial intelligence, privacy concerns, and the newly revealed Apple Vision Pro. The interview was conducted by co-anchor Robin Roberts.

Cook refuted the notion that the new Apple Vision Pro could result in social isolation, emphasizing that the product aims to foster connection, not seclusion. “This isn’t about isolation; it’s about connection. It’s about making people feel as if they’re there with you,” Cook clarified.

Asked if Apple Vision Pro was what the average person could be able to afford? Cook replied, “I don’t know. I think people will make different choices depending upon their current financial situation so forth,” adding the depth of engineering in the headset is “mind-blowing”.

Apple Vision Pro starts from $3,499 USD, or about $4,700 CAD. Cook added, “I think it’s a great value,” saying there’s more than a 4K experience for each eye, noting it doesn’t come for free.

On the topic of artificial intelligence, Cook acknowledged the significant potential of AI, while expressing concern over its potential for misuse. He stressed the importance of a “deliberate” and “thoughtful” approach in AI development and application, cautioning that the potency of AI could lead to “bias,” “misinformation,” and even worse consequences in certain instances.

Cook also voiced his support for regulations and “guardrails” on big tech, asserting that self-regulation by companies is crucial given the rapid advancements in technology.

When asked about ChatGPT, Cook admitted that he uses the AI language model and is “excited about it.” He revealed that Apple is keeping a close eye on the development of the tool.

Addressing customer complaints about delays in withdrawals from the Apple high-yield savings account, Cook said, “Goldman Sachs is very focused on this.” He explained that transferring funds to a different account than the one initially funded could trigger a review, as it raises theft concerns. Apple Card and this savings account is only available in the U.S. and not in Canada.

Check out the videos below:

Concluding the interview, Roberts shared her personal experience with the Apple Vision Pro, describing the headset as lightweight, comfortable, and heat-free following a 30-minute demonstration.

Other articles in the category: News

NDP Ignites Crusade to Tackle Cell Phone Bills and Internet Ontario

NDP's Leader of the Official Opposition, Marit Stiles (Davenport), along with Consumer Protection critic Tom Rakocevic (Humber River – Black Creek) and colleagues, have initiated province-wide hearings to confront soaring cell phone bills and the scarcity of reliable internet access, particularly in Northern and rural areas. Stiles minced no words on Monday, highlighting that Ontarians...
John Quintet
2 hours ago

Amazon Canada Gives Free DoorDash Perk to Prime Members

Amazon Canada and DoorDash unveiled an exclusive new benefit for Prime members across the country today. Starting immediately, all new and existing Prime members can nab a one-year DashPass membership, entirely free of charge. This special offer, valued at $120, includes unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible orders, 5% back in DoorDash credit on Pickup...
John Quintet
2 hours ago

Uber Launches in Victoria, Kelowna, Chilliwack

Uber is ready to expand into three more cities in British Columbia, with Victoria, Kelowna and Chilliwack to go live today starting at noon PDT. Drivers were informed yesterday by email the launch in each of these three cities was set to go live today, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Drivers completing 20 trips within the...
Gary Ng
2 hours ago