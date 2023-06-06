Apple Vision Pro ‘Great Value’ Despite $3,499 Price Tag: Tim Cook [VIDEO]

In a candid interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Apple CEO Tim Cook addressed the future of technology, the Apple high-yield savings account, artificial intelligence, privacy concerns, and the newly revealed Apple Vision Pro. The interview was conducted by co-anchor Robin Roberts.

Cook refuted the notion that the new Apple Vision Pro could result in social isolation, emphasizing that the product aims to foster connection, not seclusion. “This isn’t about isolation; it’s about connection. It’s about making people feel as if they’re there with you,” Cook clarified.

Asked if Apple Vision Pro was what the average person could be able to afford? Cook replied, “I don’t know. I think people will make different choices depending upon their current financial situation so forth,” adding the depth of engineering in the headset is “mind-blowing”.

Apple Vision Pro starts from $3,499 USD, or about $4,700 CAD. Cook added, “I think it’s a great value,” saying there’s more than a 4K experience for each eye, noting it doesn’t come for free.

On the topic of artificial intelligence, Cook acknowledged the significant potential of AI, while expressing concern over its potential for misuse. He stressed the importance of a “deliberate” and “thoughtful” approach in AI development and application, cautioning that the potency of AI could lead to “bias,” “misinformation,” and even worse consequences in certain instances.

Cook also voiced his support for regulations and “guardrails” on big tech, asserting that self-regulation by companies is crucial given the rapid advancements in technology.

When asked about ChatGPT, Cook admitted that he uses the AI language model and is “excited about it.” He revealed that Apple is keeping a close eye on the development of the tool.

Addressing customer complaints about delays in withdrawals from the Apple high-yield savings account, Cook said, “Goldman Sachs is very focused on this.” He explained that transferring funds to a different account than the one initially funded could trigger a review, as it raises theft concerns. Apple Card and this savings account is only available in the U.S. and not in Canada.

Concluding the interview, Roberts shared her personal experience with the Apple Vision Pro, describing the headset as lightweight, comfortable, and heat-free following a 30-minute demonstration.