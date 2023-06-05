Apple Vision Pro: Specs, Features, Pricing, Release Date

Apple actually did it. They announced their long-awaited mixed-reality headset at its WWDC keynote today, with CEO Tim Cook pulling out a “one more thing” from the Steve Jobs playbook.

Apple Vision Pro is the name of the headset and it looks like ski goggles on your face, a combination of materials and a design that takes cues from AirPods Max, Apple Watch and more.

“Today marks the beginning of a new era for computing,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO in a statement. “Just as the Mac introduced us to personal computing, and iPhone introduced us to mobile computing, Apple Vision Pro introduces us to spatial computing. Built upon decades of Apple innovation, Vision Pro is years ahead and unlike anything created before — with a revolutionary new input system and thousands of groundbreaking innovations. It unlocks incredible experiences for our users and exciting new opportunities for our developers.”

“Creating our first spatial computer required invention across nearly every facet of the system,” said Mike Rockwell, Apple’s vice president of the Technology Development Group. “Through a tight integration of hardware and software, we designed a standalone spatial computer in a compact wearable form factor that is the most advanced personal electronics device ever.”

Here are all the Vision Pro specs we know so far:

Innovative Workspace

Infinite canvas transforming app usage.

Customizable app arrangement and scaling.

Effortless app transition via glance.

Immersive Entertainment

Transforms any room into personal theatre with 100 feet wide screen

Features more pixels than a 4K TV for each eye.

Spatial Audio delivers immersive sound experiences.

3D Camera Capabilities

Captures spatial photos and videos in 3D.

Existing photos and videos appear stunningly scaled.

Panoramas wrap around for an immersive feel.

Connectivity and Collaboration

Lifesize FaceTime video tiles with easy expansion for new joiners.

App integration within FaceTime for real-time document collaboration.

Innovative Design

Three-dimensionally formed laminated glass enclosed in an aluminum alloy frame.

Light Seal flexes for precise facial fit, blocking stray light.

Head Band ensures comfort, breathability, and stretch. Adjust with Fit Dial.

Power and Audio

External battery offers up to 2 hours of unplugged usage, and all-day use when plugged in.

Proximity speakers deliver rich Spatial Audio.

User Interaction

Eye, hand, and voice control enabled by visionOS.

App manipulation beyond display boundaries.

Look, tap, and speak actions for intuitive control.

Siri integration for swift command execution.

Accessibility features like Dwell, Voice, and Pointer Control.

Advanced Technology

Micro-OLED display system with 23 million pixels for stunning resolution.

Dual-driver audio pods with Ambient Spatial Audio and audio raytracing.

Precise eye tracking system for hands-free element selection.

High-resolution cameras for clear view, precise head and hand tracking, and real-time 3D mapping.

Dual-chip design with M2 chip for efficient visionOS running and R1 chip for input processing.

LiDAR Scanner and TrueDepth camera for accurate 3D mapping.

Thermal system ensuring cool and quiet operation.

Infrared flood illuminators enhance hand tracking in low light.

Vision Pro pricing is starting from $3,499 USD (about $4,700 CAD) and will be available “early next year” first in the U.S., then expanding to more countries.