Here are Bell EPP Promo Plans: June 2023

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Bell epp plans june 2023

Earlier we told you about Rogers Preferred Program promo plans for corporate customers and now we have some Bell Exclusive Partner Program (EPP) plans to share with you, also for June 2023.

According to an email sent to Bell EPP customers today, the wireless carrier says the following 5G promotions are available right now for June:

  • $45/30GB (new activations)
  • $55/30GB ($5/month credit for 24 months for new activations)
  • $55/30GB (all activations)
  • $65/100GB ($5/month credit for 24 months for new activations)
  • $75/100GB Canada-US ($5/month credit for 24 months for new activations)

Only the 100GB plans have full speed 5G and HD video streaming, while the rest have speeds up to 250 Mbps and SD video streaming.

Bell says these EPP offers end on June 9, 2023. Check with your employer to see the latest EPP updates from Bell.

Send us your EPP offer emails to tips@iphoneincanada.ca.

Thanks Paul!

Other articles in the category: Bell

Bell’s Virgin Plus Slashes Internet Plans by 50% Off

Bell-owned Virgin Plus is offering up home internet deals for customers in Ontario at discounts at 50% off. For new internet activations, you get unlimited data, free installation and wireless modem rental, all with no contract. Right now, there are 12 months of credits being applied to all internet plans, taking their advertised prices down...
Gary Ng
2 days ago

Bell Launches 55GB Unlimited 5G Plan

Bell has tweaked its unlimited 5G plans for both bundle and mobile-only customers. For those with Bell services, the Promo 50 plan at $65/50GB has been eliminated, leaving just the Essential 75 plan at $55/75GB and Ultimate 150 Canada/US plan at $75/150GB as the only plans available to those with bundled services. For standalone unlimited...
Gary Ng
4 days ago

Bell, Telus, Koodo Give 50GB Data to Help with Nova Scotia Fire Relief

Major telcos continue to offer wildfire relief for affected customers in Nova Scotia. Yesterday, Rogers and Fido said it would waive overages for customers in Nova Scotia. On late Monday, Telus and Koodo announced it would also give 50GB of extra data to postpaid wireless customers affected by the wildfires. Telus said it has committed...
Gary Ng
7 days ago