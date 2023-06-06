Here are Bell EPP Promo Plans: June 2023

Bell-owned Virgin Plus is offering up home internet deals for customers in Ontario at discounts at 50% off. For new internet activations, you get unlimited data, free installation and wireless modem rental, all with no contract. Right now, there are 12 months of credits being applied to all internet plans, taking their advertised prices down...
Bell has tweaked its unlimited 5G plans for both bundle and mobile-only customers. For those with Bell services, the Promo 50 plan at $65/50GB has been eliminated, leaving just the Essential 75 plan at $55/75GB and Ultimate 150 Canada/US plan at $75/150GB as the only plans available to those with bundled services. For standalone unlimited...
Major telcos continue to offer wildfire relief for affected customers in Nova Scotia. Yesterday, Rogers and Fido said it would waive overages for customers in Nova Scotia. On late Monday, Telus and Koodo announced it would also give 50GB of extra data to postpaid wireless customers affected by the wildfires. Telus said it has committed...