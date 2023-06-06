Here are Bell EPP Promo Plans: June 2023

Earlier we told you about Rogers Preferred Program promo plans for corporate customers and now we have some Bell Exclusive Partner Program (EPP) plans to share with you, also for June 2023.

According to an email sent to Bell EPP customers today, the wireless carrier says the following 5G promotions are available right now for June:

$45/30GB (new activations)

$55/30GB ($5/month credit for 24 months for new activations)

$55/30GB (all activations)

$65/100GB ($5/month credit for 24 months for new activations)

$75/100GB Canada-US ($5/month credit for 24 months for new activations)

Only the 100GB plans have full speed 5G and HD video streaming, while the rest have speeds up to 250 Mbps and SD video streaming.

Bell says these EPP offers end on June 9, 2023. Check with your employer to see the latest EPP updates from Bell.

Send us your EPP offer emails to tips@iphoneincanada.ca.

Thanks Paul!