Uber Launches in Victoria, Kelowna, Chilliwack

Uber is ready to expand into three more cities in British Columbia, with Victoria, Kelowna and Chilliwack to go live today starting at noon PDT.

Drivers were informed yesterday by email the launch in each of these three cities was set to go live today, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Drivers completing 20 trips within the first 14 days of Uber’s launch can get a $1,000 bonus added to their regular earnings, says Uber.

A media event will take place at noon today in Downtown Victoria, according to Uber in an email to iPhone in Canada. The venue for this event is the Harbour Air Seaplanes Terminal, a scenic location at 950 Wharf Street.

Similarly, Kelowna will also hold a media event at the same time today. Uber will be at Kelowna City Hall at 1435 Water Street.

Last month, Uber confirmed it would be finally launching in B.C.’s capital city of Victoria. The Passenger Transportation Board granted authorization to Uber to extend its operations, facilitated by the transfer of a license from ReRyde Technologies Inc., a fellow ride-hailing company.

The taxi situation in the Capital Regional District has always been less than stellar. Uber finally brings another option for travellers, finally.