Uber Launches in Victoria and Kelowna Next Week

Ride-hailing service Uber is poised to expand its operations in B.C. next week, finally launching in the province’s capital city and Kelowna, confirmed a spokesperson with iPhone in Canada on Monday.

The company has started reaching out to potential drivers in the cities by email, informing them of their readiness to start earning with the platform. Uber explained that all they need to do to commence operations is download Uber’s Driver App and review some key information about the service.

Uber is also offering a launch promo to new drivers as an additional incentive. Any driver who completes 20 trips within the first 14 days of Uber’s operation in both Victoria and Kelowna will be rewarded with a $1,000 bonus, which will be added to their regular earnings.

Moreover, Uber is urging prospective drivers to familiarise themselves with the flexibility and other benefits of driving with the company. The company provides resources and information to assist drivers in understanding the unique opportunities Uber offers.

Uber will be at the Delta by Marriott Ocean Pointe Hotel in Victoria from 1pm to 7pm on June 2 and June 5, to let new drivers learn about the platform.

Potential drivers are also advised to set up their payment information in advance to ensure that they are ready to start earning immediately. Compliance with city regulations is equally stressed, with drivers reminded to display an Uber decal on the bottom corner of the passenger side of their windshield when they are online.

Uber assures that it is committed to providing support to its drivers, promising assistance for any questions or issues they may encounter.

Residents of the Capital Regional District (CRD) have long struggled with taxi services, facing issues such as delayed arrivals, refusal of fares, or complete unavailability. However, the imminent arrival of Uber promises to significantly transform this situation.

B.C. was one of the last provinces to adopt ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft. These services only made their debut in late 2019, largely due to the considerable resistance from a potent local taxi industry. Uber’s imminent launch is set to bring a new era of reliable and prompt transportation to the CRD, a much-needed change for local residents. Chalk this up as one of those “finally” moments.

Are you excited for Uber to hit Victoria and Kelowna?