Crave Summer Sale Offers $30 Discount on 6 Month Subscription

Steve Vegvari
9 seconds ago

Crave has begun its ‘Summer Offer’, which sees its Crave Total six-month subscription now available to all customers for $30 less.

The semiannual subscription is now available to “new, upgrading and reactivating customers who subscribe directly through Crave.” From now until July 7th, 2023, anyone interested in taking advantage of this offer can subscribe to Crave Total for $89.94 plus tax every six months.

The offer effectively lowers the bill by $30 when compared to paying for six months of Crave Total on a monthly plan. Doing so would result in a combined cost of $119.94 plus tax. This discount, however, is prepaid as one payment. This offer is available to all customers outside of Quebec.

Crave Total offers access to Crave, HBO, and HBO Max content, including the entire HBO library and French-language content in Canada. Additionally, this tier enables multiple users to log in and stream content. Users can cast to any screen, or download and watch content anywhere. Up to four streams can be active at the same time.

Earlier this year, Crave and HBO announced a multi-year deal. This long-term exclusive licensing agreement sees Bell Media acquiring the streaming rights of Warner Bros. Discovery’s content to Crave and other Bell Media platforms.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Sonos Father’s Day Sale: Up to $220 in Savings

Sonos is read to honour all fathers and graduates this year by offering significant discounts on a variety of its products. You can save up to $100 on select portable speakers and up to $220 on select home theatre equipment from June 2nd to June 18th, both on sonos.com and with select retail partners. Sonos...
IIC Deals
5 days ago

Apple’s AirPods 3 on Sale Ahead of Father’s Day

Apple’s AirPods 3 earbuds just went on sale on Amazon.ca, ahead of Father’s Day coming up later in June. AirPods 3 with MagSafe Charging Case are $22 off at $217.99, saving you 9% off the regular price of $239. We may see further discounts as we get closer to Father’s Day but with Prime shipping...
IIC Deals
6 days ago
planhub

Here are Cellphone Plan Changes: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from May 31

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Bell Noticeable price changes: TCL and Sonim Cell Phone...
IIC Deals
7 days ago