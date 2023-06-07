Crave Summer Sale Offers $30 Discount on 6 Month Subscription

Crave has begun its ‘Summer Offer’, which sees its Crave Total six-month subscription now available to all customers for $30 less.

The semiannual subscription is now available to “new, upgrading and reactivating customers who subscribe directly through Crave.” From now until July 7th, 2023, anyone interested in taking advantage of this offer can subscribe to Crave Total for $89.94 plus tax every six months.

The offer effectively lowers the bill by $30 when compared to paying for six months of Crave Total on a monthly plan. Doing so would result in a combined cost of $119.94 plus tax. This discount, however, is prepaid as one payment. This offer is available to all customers outside of Quebec.

Crave Total offers access to Crave, HBO, and HBO Max content, including the entire HBO library and French-language content in Canada. Additionally, this tier enables multiple users to log in and stream content. Users can cast to any screen, or download and watch content anywhere. Up to four streams can be active at the same time.

Earlier this year, Crave and HBO announced a multi-year deal. This long-term exclusive licensing agreement sees Bell Media acquiring the streaming rights of Warner Bros. Discovery’s content to Crave and other Bell Media platforms.