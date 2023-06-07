Tim Hortons Credit Card Coming with Apple Pay

Tim Hortons is getting into the credit card business. The new Tims Credit Card was announced today under Tims Financial, a newly established division.

The Tims Credit Card, with no yearly fees, has been structured to fast-track the earning of Tims Rewards Points. These can be redeemed for complimentary coffee, beverages, and food at any Tim Hortons restaurant.

The credit card, powered by Neo Financial, allows customers to accumulate Tims Rewards Points on every purchase. The points rack up at a rapid pace with up to 5 per dollar spent on most gas, groceries, and transit purchases, and 15 points per dollar on eligible purchases at Tim Hortons. Essentially you can get free rewards faster at Tim Hortons with this card.

“Our Tim Hortons app boasts a monthly active user base of almost five million Canadians. Given this fact, it seemed like a logical step to reward our staunch guests by allowing them to accumulate Tims Rewards Points faster through their daily expenses and higher points on most gas, grocery and transit purchases,” said Markus Sturm, Senior Vice President of Digital, Loyalty, and Consumer Goods at Tim Hortons, in a statement.

Managing the Tims Credit Card, from application to management is all done through the Tim Hortons app on your smartphone. The credit card will support digital wallets such as Apple Pay and customers can also get a physical card.

A Tims Credit Card will also target those who have limited or no credit history, such as students and newcomers.

“We’re proud to present the most enticing credit card offer to Canadians who share a love for Tim Hortons. The prospect of earning an increased number of free coffees, beverages, and food is an exciting financial option. We believe this will benefit millions of Canadians, including newcomers and students seeking to establish a credible credit history,” added Sturm.

The Tim Hortons website is allowing people to sign up for a waitlist ahead of the credit card’s launch in the coming months.