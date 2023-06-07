Tim Hortons Credit Card Coming with Apple Pay

Gary Ng
4 seconds ago

tim hortons credit card

Tim Hortons is getting into the credit card business. The new Tims Credit Card was announced today under Tims Financial, a newly established division.

The Tims Credit Card, with no yearly fees, has been structured to fast-track the earning of Tims Rewards Points. These can be redeemed for complimentary coffee, beverages, and food at any Tim Hortons restaurant.

The credit card, powered by Neo Financial, allows customers to accumulate Tims Rewards Points on every purchase. The points rack up at a rapid pace with up to 5 per dollar spent on most gas, groceries, and transit purchases, and 15 points per dollar on eligible purchases at Tim Hortons. Essentially you can get free rewards faster at Tim Hortons with this card.

“Our Tim Hortons app boasts a monthly active user base of almost five million Canadians. Given this fact, it seemed like a logical step to reward our staunch guests by allowing them to accumulate Tims Rewards Points faster through their daily expenses and higher points on most gas, grocery and transit purchases,” said Markus Sturm, Senior Vice President of Digital, Loyalty, and Consumer Goods at Tim Hortons, in a statement.

Managing the Tims Credit Card, from application to management is all done through the Tim Hortons app on your smartphone. The credit card will support digital wallets such as Apple Pay and customers can also get a physical card.

A Tims Credit Card will also target those who have limited or no credit history, such as students and newcomers.

“We’re proud to present the most enticing credit card offer to Canadians who share a love for Tim Hortons. The prospect of earning an increased number of free coffees, beverages, and food is an exciting financial option. We believe this will benefit millions of Canadians, including newcomers and students seeking to establish a credible credit history,” added Sturm.

The Tim Hortons website is allowing people to sign up for a waitlist ahead of the credit card’s launch in the coming months.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Vision Pro Developer Kits Coming Soon

Apple is set to introduce a game-changing tool for developers, the Vision Pro Developer Kit, as it prepares to roll out visionOS, the company's newest software. The new kit is part of Apple's larger initiative to empower developers with direct support, paving the way for innovative apps and games specifically designed for this all-new platform...
Gary Ng
37 mins ago

Apple Acquires AR Startup Mira

Apple has confirmed its acquisition of Mira, a Los Angeles-based startup specializing in Augmented Reality (AR) technology. The news was revealed yesterday via a private Instagram post by Mira's CEO, and later confirmed by a source close to the matter—and Apple—reports The Verge. The acquisition comes hot on the heels of Apple's unveiling of the...
John Quintet
1 hour ago

Twitter Blue Now Lets You Edit Tweets Beyond 30 Minutes

The Twitter Blue subscription service offers a variety of extra perks and the newest is the ability to edit tweets far later into the future than before. Previously, Twitter Blue would give you the chance to edit tweets within 30 minutes. But now, you have up to 1 hour to edit tweets, double the timeframe...
John Quintet
2 hours ago