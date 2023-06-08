How to Watch Summer Game Fest 2023 and What to Expect

Today, Geoff Keighley’s now annualized Summer Game Fest celebration begins. A live stream of the event will air around the globe, ushering in new game announcements, reveals, and updates.

Since 2020, Keighley has been hosting Summer Game Fest as an alternative to E3, which struggled throughout the pandemic. This year, Summer Game Fest is being held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles while being broadcasted online. Here is how to watch the live stream and what you can expect.

Summer Game Fest has over 40 third-party partners which are helping to support the event. With inclusion from Xbox, Ubisoft, Activision, Razer, EA, and more, players can look out for updates and more from these partners.

Keighley and his team aren’t giving away too many secrets on what will be shown. However, there have been little teases and announcements made ahead of time. For instance, it’s been confirmed that gameplay for Mortal Kombat 1 will debut during the event with an appearance from creator Ed Boon. Additionally, gameplay of Alan Wake 2 will be shown as creative director Sam Lake attends the conference. Plus CD Projekt Red revealed the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion will also be shown.

We’re packed and on the move. I do wonder if @summergamefest is prepared for us… https://t.co/dAP4xFMnOZ pic.twitter.com/eCllRjJ2Ln — Lies of P (@Liesofp) May 23, 2023

On top of gaming announcements, Summer Game Fest will also feature Henry Cavill and the cast of Netflix’s The Witcher as they premiere the trailer for Season 3 Volume 1.

Summer Game Fest begins today at 12pm PT/ 3pm ET. To catch the live stream, you can tune in on YouTube as well as Twitch. Details on how you can become an official co-streamer with Twitch Drops can be found here.