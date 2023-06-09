Google Introduces Secure AI Framework for Safe AI Deployment

Google has today introduced the Secure AI Framework (SAIF), a conceptual framework aimed at ensuring secure and responsible deployment of AI technology.

With the immense potential of AI, especially generative AI, it is crucial to have clear guidelines to ensure security in this rapidly evolving field of innovation.

Google says its SAIF framework draws inspiration from established security best practices used in software development, incorporating an understanding of security mega-trends and risks specific to AI systems.

The framework focuses on mitigating risks unique to AI systems, including model theft, data poisoning, malicious inputs, and extraction of confidential information from training data.

As AI capabilities continue to be integrated into products worldwide, adhering to a robust and responsible framework becomes increasingly critical.

Google has already taken several steps to support and advance the SAIF framework:

Fostering industry support for SAIF by announcing key partners and contributors, engaging with the NIST AI Risk Management Framework and ISO/IEC 42001 AI Management System Standard, and ensuring alignment with existing security standards. Collaborating directly with organizations, customers, and governments to assist in assessing AI security risks and implementing mitigation strategies. Sharing insights from Google’s threat intelligence teams, such as Mandiant and TAG, regarding cyber activity related to AI systems. Expanding bug hunters programs, including the Vulnerability Rewards Program, to incentivize research on AI safety and security. Delivering secure AI offerings through partnerships with companies like GitLab and Cohesity, and developing new capabilities to help customers build secure systems.

As SAIF progresses, Google remains dedicated to sharing research findings and exploring methods that ensure the secure utilization of AI.