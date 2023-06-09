How to Watch Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct and What to Expect

On Sunday, June 11th, Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks are hosting a double-feature live stream. Promising two hours of celebrations, Microsoft and its partners will announce updates on known quantities as well as reveal new titles to look forward to.

The Xbox Games Showcase is being held live at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 11th. It’s also broadcast virtually across the globe. Here’s how to watch and what to expect from the event.

Unfortunately, Xbox is keeping a lot of what to expect a secret ahead of the event. However, fans can look forward to “new surprises and first-looks from our incredibly talented internal studios.” This likely includes the Forza Motorsport reboot, which is slated to launch this year. In previous years, Microsoft has shown teases of first-party games like Fable, Perfect Dark, Avowed, and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. There’s a good chance some if not many of these games will be featured once again in some capacity.

This year, vice president of Xbox games marketing Aaron Greenberg promises the event will deliver “games, games, games, games, and Starfield.” Following the Xbox Games Showcase, a Starfield Direct will be held. This portion will offer a deep dive into the highly-anticipated open-world sci-fi game from Bethesda Game Studios. Xbox previously notes that the Direct will include “new gameplay, developer interviews, and behind-the-scenes insider information.”

Greenberg also confirmed that no trailers of the first-party games will be comprised entirely of CG footage. Instead, “everything is either in-game footage, in-engine footage, or in-game footage with some cinematics,” Greenberg states in a tweet. In previous years, Xbox’s willingness to showcase trailers entirely made up of CG footage has been a point of criticism with fans.

Xbox Games Showcase and the Starfield Direct will be live-streamed across YouTube and Twitch. It’s confirmed that the YouTube streams will be available in 4K @ 60fps. Twitch, on the other hand, will be streamed in 1080p @ 60fps. The live stream will be available with ASL support and subtitles in many languages.

An Xbox Games Showcase Extended will air on Tuesday, June 13th at 10am PT/ 1pm ET. This secondary showcase provides more intimate interviews with developers and partners, speaking about the reveals from the main show.