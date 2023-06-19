Google Pixel 8 May Offer Up to 120Hz Refresh Rate, According to Display Spec Leaks

Google’s Pixel 8 series is expected to offer a number of display improvements, according to leaked specs. Ahead of an official reveal from the company, reports claim that the base Pixel 8 will pack a serious punch from its display.

The leaked specs hail from Kamila Wojciechowska at Android Authority. Wojciechowska claims that the Pixel 8 will support a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. By comparison, this will be a sizeable upgrade from the Pixel 7’s 90Hz. However, the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to retain the same 120Hz support the Pixel 7 Pro currently offers.

Wojciechowska continues to note that both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will see significant upgrades to its display brightness. The base Pixel 8 is said to support a maximum HDR brightness of 1,400 nits. The Pro model, on the other hand, may feature up to 1,600 nits. By both accounts, this will be an upgrade from the 1,000 nits offered by the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

It’s noted in the report that although the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to offer spec upgrades, the sizes of the displays may be smaller. Wojciechowska claims that the Pixel 8’s display will be 6.17 inches, down from 6.3 inches. The Pixel 8 Pro is said to be 6.70 inches, a mild reduction from the Pixel 7 Pro’s 6.71 inches.

As for screen resolution, Pixel 8 is said to feature the same 1080 x 2400 as its Pixel 7 counterpart. Though, the Pixel 8 Pro is reportedly seeing a nominal decrease of 1344 x 2992 in resolution.

With all that in mind, when comparing the overall look of the displays, the changes are expected to be hardly noticeable. Even with the size differences, Wojciechowska’s mockups show minimal changes. Back in March, alleged renders show what the Pixel 8 Pro may look like, supporting the notion that the decrease in screen real estate won’t impact the look of the unit.

We’re still awaiting official news from Google as well as release timing. Historically, Pixel devices typically launch around October. Here’s hoping Google is able to retain that timing.