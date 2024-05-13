How to Watch Google I/O on May 14 and What to Expect

Google is hosting its annual I/O developer conference on Tuesday, May 14th. The event is promised to feature brand-new product news and innovations from the company. Here’s how you can tune in and what you can expect to see.

This year’s Google I/O conference will once again be livestreamed. For those interested in watching, the festivities begin at 1PM ET/10AM PT as the keynote begins. As history has shown, Google’s I/O presentation typically lasts a couple of hours as the company goes into a deep dive into what’s new for the company.

As far as what to expect, it appears as though Google may double down and dedicate its I/O event to AI once again. Last year, Google debuted Gemini, its new model designed to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Google has since been experimenting with integrating Gemini across Search, Google Maps, and Android software.

In just 7 days on May 14 at 10am PT, you'll be at the forefront of tech innovation at #GoogleIO. Gear up for insightful keynotes, workshops and networking opportunities for devs around the globe. Register now → https://t.co/djPH4ZHktM pic.twitter.com/UtSeCVHDi5 — Google AI (@GoogleAI) May 7, 2024

Google finally launched Gemini in Canada in February. The AI chatbot app is available to download and try via the Google Play Store on Android. It’s also integrated into the aforementioned Google apps, accessible on iOS. Android users can now take advantage of Gemini as it can integrate into Google Assistant, complementing its services. On Google Search, users can use the AI chatbot to help write posts, plan a meal, shop, etc. Gemini can also help find specific locations in Google Maps.

With all eyes on what Google may discuss in regards to Gemini, there likely won’t be much hardware talk during Google I/O 2024. Google Pixel 8a is already available for preorder in Canada, starting at $679. The device supports a 6.1-inch Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It starts with 128GB of storage and is powered by the Google Tensor G3 processor. It also features a 64MP main lens and 13MP ultrawide lens, with a 13MP front-facing camera. Given that the device launches on May 14th, there’s little reason for Google to discuss it. That being said, there is room to speculate on whether Google will touch on new pieces of hardware such as the new Pixel Fold, or Pixel Tablet 2.

If you’re eager to tune in, you can watch the Google I/O live stream on Google’s website or its YouTube channel. Be sure to follow along on iPhone in Canada as we’ll have all the updates coming from the event.