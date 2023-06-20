Apple Websites Now Support Passkey Logins with iOS 17

Apple’s website now lets customers log in with Passkeys, if they’re using a device on iOS 17 or later. Passkeys essentially are password-less logins that instead use Face ID or Touch ID to log you in securely.

According to beta tester Aaron (@aaronp613) on Tuesday morning, Apple.com shows a new prompt that says, “Sign in with iPhone” and beneath it says “requires iOS 17 or later”.

Any beta tester on iOS 17, iPadOS 17 or macOS Sonoma will be able to sign into Apple’s website or iCloud with a Passkey. Since there is no password when using a Passkey, it makes it very difficult for hackers and bad guys to login pretending to be you. They need biometric authorization from Touch ID or Face ID instead.

Google recently rolled out Passkey logins for Google Accounts, another step toward our soon-to-be password-less future.