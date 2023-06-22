Google Introduces New Education App Hub

Google has just introduced its new Education App Hub, bringing educators and administrators a centralized platform to explore and access a wide range of educational apps and tools.

Ever since the introduction of the Chromebook App Hub in 2019, Google has been working with developers to expand app integration across Chromebooks and Google Workspace for Education.

The result is the all-new Google for Education App Hub, which promises to serve as a treasure trove of the latest and most useful education app integrations with Google.

The App Hub’s landing page highlights 25 essential apps that offer Classroom add-ons, School Information System (SIS) integrations, and app licensing features.

By using the filtering options, educators can easily search for apps based on subject, category, feature accessibility, and compliance information.

Moreover, the “See all apps” page provides an extensive list of apps that seamlessly work with Chromebooks and Google Workspace for Education, leveraging APIs with Slides, Docs, Drive, and more.

Each app’s detail page within the App Hub offers valuable resources, including training materials provided by the developers themselves.

Thanks to Classroom add-ons, educators can easily find and add content from popular EdTech tools such as Pear Deck, Kahoot!, and IXL directly within Google Classroom.

One notable integration within the App Hub is Adobe Express, a Classroom add-on that is also part of the app licensing program.

This integration offers a seamless experience for administrators, who can now manage app licenses at scale through the Google Admin console. Students and teachers can access and share their creations effortlessly using Google Classroom.

Adobe Express for Education is now available for free to K-12 schools and districts across the US and can be used on Chromebooks. To learn more and apply, visit this link.