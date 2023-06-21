Google Pixel Ads Turn iPhone into its ‘Best Phones Forever’ [VIDEOS]

In a new series of ads with the hashtag, “#BestPhonesForever” the Google Pixel and iPhone are once again personified and engage in a lively conversation.

In the latest video below ‘Opening Up’, it begins with the Pixel and iPhone discussing the possibility of something bigger in the world of smartphones. The Pixel hints at a new feature, but the iPhone fails to guess it correctly. The Pixel then reveals the exciting news – the advent of folding phones. That’s when the iPhone passes out.

The iPhone wakes up and the Pixel Fold suggests they play a video game on the new foldable screen. The two phones enjoy the game, with the background filled with the upbeat tunes of an indie pop song, making it seem like the Pixel Fold is something iPhone has yet to even achieve. The video series cleverly uses humour and friendly banter to highlight the innovative feature of the Pixel Fold (not available in Canada yet).

The video is part of Google’s #BestPhonesForever campaign and introduces the new Pixel Fold, the company’s first foldable smartphone that debuted at Google I/O.

Check out all five ads below from Google (Plateau is our favourite):