Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max on Sale at Costco

If you’re looking for a sale on Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max, it’s currently on sale right now at Costco.

According to the retailer’s website, all iPhone 14 Pro Max configurations are available for $160 off. However, as of writing, not a lot of stock is available for the entry versions.

The only storage capacities in stock are 512GB and 1GB models, priced as follows in either black, gold or purple:

512GB – $1,799.99 (was $1,959.99)

1TB – $2,069.99 (was $2,229.99)

This sale launched today and goes until July 23, 2023, or likely until stock is sold out.

Even after the $160 discount, Apple’s unlocked iPhone pricing is pretty ridiculous, as you can buy a new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air for cheaper (starts at $1,749).

Again, the best time to buy a new iPhone is right before the next fall launch, and Apple is again expected to debut its new iPhone 15 lineup likely in September.

Buying from Costco means you have a rock-solid return policy beyond 14 days like regular retailers. Not sure who’s going to jump on this, but if you’ve been waiting for an unlocked iPhone 14 Pro Max discount today, this might be it.