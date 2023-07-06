Threads Sign Ups Hit 30 Million, Reaches #1 in App Store

Meta’s Threads app launched yesterday for iOS and Android, and the seamless transition of leveraging existing Instagram credentials has sent sign ups booming.

According to Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday morning, Threads sign ups have reached 30 million in less than a day.

“Wow, 30 million sign ups as of this morning. Feels like the beginning of something special, but we’ve got a lot of work ahead to build out the app,” said ‘Zuck’.

Below are the Threads sign up milestones since launching yesterday at 4pm PDT:

2 million sign ups in first 2 hours

5 million sign ups in first 4 hours

10 million sign ups in first 7 hours

30 million sign ups as 8am PDT, July 6

Now, we don’t have any data on user retention and active daily users yet, as right now many are likely signing up for Threads to see what it’s all about. I think at this point, other Twitter rivals such as Mastodon, BlueSky, etc, may be dead in the water. Those apps don’t have the scale and engineering expertise that Meta has.

Threads feels new because it’s so clean right now and the design is actually pretty good. But what’s the future plan—and what about ads?

“Our approach will be the same as all our other products: make the product work well first, then see if we can get it on a clear path to 1 billion people, and only then think about monetization at that point,” said Zuck earlier this morning.

It's clear Threads is gaining in popularity—the app is currently the most downloaded free app in Apple's App Store at the moment in Canada.