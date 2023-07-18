Google Canada Reveals Top Searches for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is set to begin on July 20 at 10:30 p.m. ET, as the Canada Women’s National Team launches their quest for victory.

Over the next four weeks, Canadian fans will unite to support not only Canada but also their favorite teams.

To shed light on the upcoming tournament, Google Canada analyzed the most frequently asked questions about the Women’s World Cup.

Here are some of the popular inquiries related to the World Cup and the Canadian Women’s National Team (CAN WNT).

Most Popular Questions about the Women’s World Cup in Canada in the Last 30 Days:

  • What is the start date of the Women’s World Cup?
  • Which team won the previous Women’s World Cup?
  • Where is the location of the Women’s World Cup?
  • How can I watch the Women’s World Cup 2023?
  • Is Canada participating in the Women’s World Cup?

Top Searched Questions about Canada’s Women’s National Soccer Team in the Last 30 Days:

  • Who is the captain of the Canadian women’s soccer team?
  • Who are the players on the Canadian women’s soccer team?
  • Is Christine Sinclair still playing for Canada’s soccer team?
  • How can I join Canada’s women’s football team?
  • What is the ranking of Canada’s women’s soccer team?

When it comes to the CAN WNT, Christine Sinclair undoubtedly captures the attention of many. Participating in her sixth World Cup, Sinclair holds the record for the most international goals, with an impressive 190 goals.

Most Popular Questions about Christine Sinclair in Canada in the Last 30 Days:

  • How old is Christine Sinclair?
  • How many goals has Christine Sinclair scored?
  • Is Christine Sinclair still actively playing soccer?
  • Has Christine Sinclair retired?
  • What is Christine Sinclair’s tally of international goals?

Top Searched Canadian Players in the Women’s World Cup in Canada in the Last 30 Days:

  • Christine Sinclair
  • Jordyn Huitema
  • Julia Grosso
  • Jessie Fleming
  • Quinn

With the tournament commencing in a few days, keeping up with all the action Down Under might be challenging. That’s why Google is here to assist by providing updates through Search.

During the tournament, when you search for a specific match, team, or player, you’ll have access to various features to stay informed. These include official highlights, team following, player profiles, game notifications, statistics, win probability analysis, and more.

