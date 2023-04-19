Google Canada Shares Trending Searches on Hybrid Cars

Ahead of Earth Day (April 22), Google is sharing some of the trends Canadians are searching for to help them live more sustainably.

For those who aren’t familiar, Earth Day is an annual event to demonstrate support for environmental protection. First held on April 22, 1970, it now includes a wide range of global events.

Among the biggest lifestyle changes Canadians are looking at is the switch to hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs), according to Google Canada.

A recent study revealed that one in two Canadians who considered driving an EV bought one, compared to one in three in 2021. As a result, searches for “electric vehicle charging station” grew a substantial 55% this year.

Here are the top trending searches for 2023 on hybrid vehicles in Canada.

Plug in hybrid vehicles How do hybrid vehicles work Used hybrid vehicles for sale near me Best hybrid vehicles 2023 Hybrid vehicles available in Canada

Moreover, interest in walking and transit directions increased 46% and 58% in Canada year-over-year respectively.

Last year Google Maps introduced eco-friendly routes, which factor in traffic, road steepness and other variables to help travelers cut down their emissions.